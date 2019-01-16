1 comment

  Kami Karras

    I recently made an AR prototype of an interactive information kiosk with transparent video and I want to share the design and thought process with everyone. It was a decent amount of info to share with viewers in AR, which made it an interesting challenge. This blog especially focuses on the kiosk part of the project, but the project also included wayfinding and image tracking that I will discuss in future pieces. I hope you like it.

