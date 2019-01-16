5 comments

  • Cameron GettyCameron Getty, 43 minutes ago

    Not feeling it. Their old branding was iconic, friendly, and related to their product. I'm failing to see how this has any relation to the brand they've built and their product (not that it necessarily has to), and this new one feels more like a healthcare service from the 2000s.

    5 points
  • Shane McCleeryShane McCleery, 1 hour ago

    Looks like a swastika made of dicks.

    3 points