Slack new logo! (slackhq.com)
1 hour ago from Maria Margarida Silva, mariamargarida.me
Not feeling it. Their old branding was iconic, friendly, and related to their product. I'm failing to see how this has any relation to the brand they've built and their product (not that it necessarily has to), and this new one feels more like a healthcare service from the 2000s.
Looks like a swastika made of dicks.
Why must the internet be so angry
This is meme worthy, I’m gonna use this in every design clique from now on.
As terrible of a comment this is, it literally made me lol. Take your damn upvote.
