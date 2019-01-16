2 comments
Taurean Bryant, 3 minutes ago
Since a copywriter usually is, literally, the person who ends up writing the copy, and not someone who does it for a living, the option of having a dedicated professional for this task alone won't be considered here.
I don't understand the point of this…?
Sandro Cantante, a minute ago
Well, it's just that the person who writes the copy is often not a professional who only writes the copy (which is named "copywriter"), but a team member that has another job (designer or developer, as mentioned, for instance) that has to deal with it at some point. Having a copywriter is the ideal scenario, but it's not that common, so it wasn't considered as an option for that hypothetic situation.
