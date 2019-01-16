2
New Slack Logo (twitter.com)
3 hours ago from Jonathan Simcoe, Running PostPost
3 hours ago from Jonathan Simcoe, Running PostPost
Really not feeling it, tbh. Their old branding was iconic, friendly, and actually related to their product. This feels like a healthcare product from the 2000s or something.
I totally agree.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now