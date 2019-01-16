8

How do you share UI issues and bugs with your developer or development team?

3 hours ago from , ux/ui designer

Whether it be just an in-person conversation, put it straight into a project tracking software like Jira, making a spreadsheet or list of some sort - what have you found works best for you and/or your team?

I'm currently in the more spreadsheet/list zone as I work with remote development team and it has its obvious flaws with effective communication. So looking for any recommendations on processes or solutions!

(I realize shooting for "pixel perfect" is an arguably antiquated term and we should concentrate on the experience more so - but first cuts are rarely flawless as we're all humans doing out best.)

  • Chris KeithChris Keith, 16 minutes ago

    Our team manages everything in Trello. I always, always include annotated screenshots for UI fixes. I’ll use Sketch or Skitch to mark them up and provide context. If the fix is motion or animation-related I’ll include a gif or mp4.

    In both instances I’ll show the “current” and “desired” states side by side with highly specific directives that are actionable (this is key): “increase this margin by 8pt.” Or “this element should be vertically centered between these two elements.”

    The devs I work with consistently thank me for being painfully specific and including annotated visuals, even for simple fixes. The slight bit of extra time I spend to create more detailed tickets saves a ton of time overall because the engineers have all the detail they need without any further back and forth.

    • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 1 minute ago

      how do you break your tickets down?

      1. Overall Summary what needs changed
      2. Reference page
      3. Design Reference
      4. Templates/models that are effected as well
      5. Task list with detailed changes like (Increase the padding on .class to 1em)
      6. Annotated Screenshot
  • Jamie LovelaceJamie Lovelace, 10 minutes ago

    We use Jira along with Marker (https://www.marker.io) just drawing arrows showing what the problem is. If its a motion related one, record it with something like Kap (https://getkap.co/) to get a movie file

  • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 11 minutes ago

    In the past we used BugHerd to capture screenshots of the error. This help use try to recreate and locate the bug.

    Other times was the client created a very long spreadsheet, which then prioritized what they care about the most. Once they did they we moved them into Jira.

    Recently we started using user voice to capture bugs and feature requests.

  • Andrei Urse, a minute ago

    I am interested in this too!

