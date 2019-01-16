How do you share UI issues and bugs with your developer or development team?

Whether it be just an in-person conversation, put it straight into a project tracking software like Jira, making a spreadsheet or list of some sort - what have you found works best for you and/or your team?

I'm currently in the more spreadsheet/list zone as I work with remote development team and it has its obvious flaws with effective communication. So looking for any recommendations on processes or solutions!

(I realize shooting for "pixel perfect" is an arguably antiquated term and we should concentrate on the experience more so - but first cuts are rarely flawless as we're all humans doing out best.)