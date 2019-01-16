Why big data and UX need each other (userzoom.com)
2 hours ago from OJ Quevedo, UX ❤️ Marketing
Great article.
I am not sure why most companies would need big data when even behemoths like Amazon struggle with it:
https://scm.ncsu.edu/scm-articles/article/more-data-is-not-better-and-machine-learning-is-a-grind-just-ask-amazon
The challenge I've faced is every engineer and PM and exec fawn over data but neglect the human experience. For that you need qualitative research built from relationships with your customers or users, which is not an automated process. I believe UX is a better fit to focus and champion this because it's so behavioural and user-centrically driven and directly impacts decisions when designing solutions.
