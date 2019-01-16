2 Thoughtful design in a fast paced startup environment (how to rename your startup quickly) (blog.tability.io)11 hours ago from Sten Pittet, Co-founder @ TabilityLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now