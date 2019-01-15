What is your personal logo?
24 hours ago from Minnix ★, minnix.me
24 hours ago from Minnix ★, minnix.me
I've never liked the idea of having one particular logo to represent me, so I made three simple ones and they randomly load on my website or when you click on the logo: http://mattaningram.com
lol you weren't kidding
My initials are AC so i've always signed my initials with @.
I've been using that as of lately which can be seen on my website https://alexcarpenter.me/
It's just a quick little sketch self portrait of myself
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now