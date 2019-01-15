3 comments

  • Matt MartinMatt Martin, 31 minutes ago

    Hello DN!

    I'm a co-founder and CEO of Clockwise, a tool that helps teams find more time for focused work by moving meetings to the best time for everyone, automatically.

    Clockwise is completely free while in beta; we'd love for you to give it a try and let us know what you think.

  • Darren Treat, 26 minutes ago

    Neat looking tech and a nice looking site, I've been at war with this stuff for a while and the one thing I found that was useful is knowing that some days are focus days and some days your focus needs splitting up to escape the box, how does this handle the kind of days where maybe that meeting will clear you up? I imagine you probably have read up on all of this kind of stuff.

    • Matt MartinMatt Martin, 13 minutes ago

      Thanks for the question Darren! Clockwise can help with this in a couple ways. Overall, we've found that blocks of around 2 hours (plus/minus) are ideal for Focus Time. This is what Clockwise helps to visualize and optimize for.

      Two features in particular help to ensure more ideal schedules:

      • The Clockwise Calendar can help you visualize when you have blocks of Focus Time and makes it easier to visualize how to re-arrange your schedule.
      • When you put meetings on Autopilot, Clockwise will monitor your schedule and move the meeting to times that open up more Focus Time. This gets more powerful as your teammates join, and Clockwise can monitor more meetings.

      I hope this is helpful and thanks again for the compliments!

