MakeUI - The world’s first Sketch UI kit generator with themes (makeui.design)
4 hours ago from Dami Dina, Product Designer
4 hours ago from Dami Dina, Product Designer
is there any way of previewing or knowing what you get before buying?
I'm doing some split testing with the site - there is a variation that hides the preview button. I'd be happy to share the themes with you through email dami@tomyum.design
I also changed the split test to have the preview button for 90% of visitors - try refreshing
The first version of the web app has 3 themes but we're planning on adding more themes in the future. I would recommend purchasing an unlimited download account so take advantage of the launch discount.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now