2 comments

  • Kemie GuaidaKemie Guaida, 19 minutes ago

    is there any way of previewing or knowing what you get before buying?

    0 points
    • Dami Dina, 1 minute ago

      I'm doing some split testing with the site - there is a variation that hides the preview button. I'd be happy to share the themes with you through email dami@tomyum.design

      I also changed the split test to have the preview button for 90% of visitors - try refreshing

      The first version of the web app has 3 themes but we're planning on adding more themes in the future. I would recommend purchasing an unlimited download account so take advantage of the launch discount.

      0 points