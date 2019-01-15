4

Stop trying to fit in

1 hour ago from , Curator @ casestudy.club

Hey DN! I recently had a chance to talk to Tobias van Schneider, founder of Semplice and previously design lead at Spotify. In this interview, Tobias shares eye-opening details of what he has learned from browsing thousands of designer portfolios.

In essence here are 7 key takeaways from the interview:

  • To stand out from the crowd, you first need to stop trying to fit in.

  • The best portfolios are the ones that set the work up so well, you barely think about the portfolio design itself.

  • Avoid doing the trendy thing.

  • Learn to write well.

  • The person reading your case study is busy.

  • Do as many side projects as you can afford.

  • Do great work with even the small stuff, and it will lead to bigger things.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out the entire interview here: casestudy.club/interviews/tobias-van-schneider