Stop trying to fit in

Hey DN! I recently had a chance to talk to Tobias van Schneider, founder of Semplice and previously design lead at Spotify. In this interview, Tobias shares eye-opening details of what he has learned from browsing thousands of designer portfolios.

In essence here are 7 key takeaways from the interview:

To stand out from the crowd, you first need to stop trying to fit in.

The best portfolios are the ones that set the work up so well, you barely think about the portfolio design itself.

Avoid doing the trendy thing.

Learn to write well.

The person reading your case study is busy.

Do as many side projects as you can afford.

Do great work with even the small stuff, and it will lead to bigger things.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out the entire interview here: casestudy.club/interviews/tobias-van-schneider