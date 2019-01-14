4

Best web app for doing remote user testing?

6 hours ago from , UI/UX Designer

Hey all, I'm looking for a good solution for remote user testing (both moderated, and unmoderated). I tried out Lookback and had a terrible experience (lots of disconnecting, glitches in the videos, and couldn't get users into the app a couple times), so probably not going to go with that.

Any suggestions on what I should use? I was considering taking a look at User Zoom for example.

1 comment