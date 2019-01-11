Figma Feedback Design Hangout

Hey guys!

So today I was working on a Figma project and thought it would be awesome to get like a weekly hang of like 5 designers to give feedback and help with ideas for what each other are working on. This would be about 2 hours long ( about 20-30 minutes per person / project) . This could be for current freelance projects / side projects / full time jobs if NDAs are not needed. Must have designs in Figma so we can easily all open and navigate through it together. Lol no this isn't a Figma ad and I have no affiliation.

If you are interested fill let me know here what time works best for you and Ill organize it. If its more than 5 people Ill send out invites for your time and your group.

https://goo.gl/forms/AFmwQ0xkgcAFZL6I3

Lets bring community back to Designernews!