Talks on Design Leadership (designleadership.io)
1 hour ago from Preet Singh, Senior Design Lead
Designer News is where the design community meets.
1 hour ago from Preet Singh, Senior Design Lead
We organized Design Leadership Drinks across New York, Toronto & Vancouver and the first ever Design Leadership Summit in Canada last fall. We just launched our new website with the conference videos from Jared Spool, Jasmine Friedl and many other amazing design leaders from across North America!
Go listen to the panel discussion, it was pretty good :)
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now