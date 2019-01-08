5
Bryan Maddock, Director at Fantastic Offense
Dimensions.Guide is a comprehensive reference database of dimensioned drawings documenting the standard measurements and sizes of the everyday objects and spaces that make up our world. We offer our resources to designers, students, and the public alike as a way to enhance our global awareness of the things around us.
