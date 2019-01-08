First Rule of Stealing Websites.
1 hour ago from Paul Macgregor, Runs OnSite.io, Freelance Designer, Etc.
Never hotlink.
Designer News is where the design community meets.
1 hour ago from Paul Macgregor, Runs OnSite.io, Freelance Designer, Etc.
Never hotlink.
Ahahaha amazing. Happened to me a while ago and I did the same thing :)
Oh wow. That is really bad. People get away with this kind of strategy? I mean, they get work? Or is it just for the lulz?
I don't get it
check out the work section
They say stealing is a form of flattery. Nice site and body of work btw.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now