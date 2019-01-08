3

Which monitor do you have?

Product Designer

I'm looking to buy a new monitor. Which monitor do you have and can you recommend anything specific?

  • Ahmet SulekAhmet Sulek, 1 hour ago

    Still using Cinema Display, it is nice to see what I'm building on a non retina display.

  • Bole ★, 29 minutes ago

    I still use a 2003 20-inch Apple Cinema Display.

    Cinema Display

  • Conor Sweeney, 34 minutes ago

    LG Ultrafine 4K with the touch bar MacBook Pro. Perfect combo

  • Jeff CouturierJeff Couturier, 30 minutes ago

    I've used ViewSonics for years because they're reasonably priced, have excellent color and reliability. My current is a ViewSonic VA2855SMH 28" 1080p LED.

  • Kip HolcombKip Holcomb, 6 minutes ago

    I got a new monitor last year and went with the LG 27UK850-W 27" 4K UHD IPS ($699 on Amazon) and have been loving it.

  • Yasen DimovYasen Dimov, 1 hour ago

    I have LG UltraFine 5K at work and the Acer Predator X34 at home. Love both to bits, but the 5k LG is the bomb.

