Which monitor do you have?
4 hours ago from David Bograd, Product Designer
I'm looking to buy a new monitor. Which monitor do you have and can you recommend anything specific?
Designer News is where the design community meets.
4 hours ago from David Bograd, Product Designer
I'm looking to buy a new monitor. Which monitor do you have and can you recommend anything specific?
Still using Cinema Display, it is nice to see what I'm building on a non retina display.
I still use a 2003 20-inch Apple Cinema Display.
LG Ultrafine 4K with the touch bar MacBook Pro. Perfect combo
I've used ViewSonics for years because they're reasonably priced, have excellent color and reliability. My current is a ViewSonic VA2855SMH 28" 1080p LED.
I got a new monitor last year and went with the LG 27UK850-W 27" 4K UHD IPS ($699 on Amazon) and have been loving it.
I have LG UltraFine 5K at work and the Acer Predator X34 at home. Love both to bits, but the 5k LG is the bomb.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now