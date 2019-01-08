A space of trust: how great working relationships make for great websites (medium.com)
from Sasha Turischev, Founder & Art Director at Zajno
from Sasha Turischev, Founder & Art Director at Zajno
I thought this was an interesting case study, thanks for posting it. It's tough to say if this is a successful design: on one hand the visual design is amazing; on the other hand it's also very generic and doesn't communicate much about the product.
For example, the symbols for the company's two main products are just purple and green spheres. The illustrations in general also have a lot of random lines and numbers that look great but don't actually communicate any content.
In my experience this is the kind of result you get when not enough work is put in during the content phase. It shows in the site's copy, which is full of meaningless marketing-speak like "Ringba was designed to push the limits of innovation.". So I would put the blame on the client for not having a clear vision of their message to begin with more than on the designer on this one.
Sorry if my analysis seems harsh but I think projects like these are a great learning opportunity since they illustrate the fact that design shouldn't just be about visuals.
EDIT: I should add that it's also possible that the product itself is not very differentiated from the competition and that the company has decided to make visual design their differentiating factor; in which case the designers are doing the best they can to make a lackluster product more appealing, and you can't really blame them for the genericness of the result.
