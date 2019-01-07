10,500 icons | The worlds largest icon library - Streamline Icons 3.0

Streamline 3.0 offers over 10,500 icons in three different weights. 53 categories, 720 sub categories, and over 30,000 something in total.

File types included:

.iconjar

.sketch

.fig

.svg

.ai

.pdf

.png

New Streamline Web Viewer:

For windows and linux users (people without IconJar) the guys from Streamline have added a webviewer: https://streamlineicons.com/#webviewer

New categories

New categories for things like artificial intelligence, drones, podcasts, mobile shopping, face ID have been added.

To get an overview of the icons and the features, check out their site: https://streamlineicons.com/