Abstract - Performance & Application Size

7 hours ago from , Product Designer | Currently Re-Building Insurance | Previously @ Apartments.com

I was having serious performance issues this morning, and decided to do a little digging. It seems to be an issue of Sketch/Abstract Cache. Upon further inspection... my Abstract application folder is over 12GB in size... Has anyone noticed this with their Abstract application?

My guess is that the application folder is just storying every single revision history?

Anyone know how to flush this cache, or will merging all branches to master clear this?

  • Andrew McCloudAndrew McCloud, 1 hour ago

    Hey Joe, I posted in response to your question on Spectrum. Sharing here because I think it'll help others running into the same problem

    To clarify we do not version binary data in git. The issue here is with backups outside of git or a cache growing unbounded. We have mechanisms in place to clear this occasionally but it's not running often enough

    You can empty ~/Library⁩/Application Support/Abstract⁩/Documents⁩ if you have everything committed and synced. Do report back If there is another folder outside of Documents contributing to the larger Abstract support folder

    • Guy MeyerGuy Meyer, a minute ago

      Andrew, does this issue also relate to performance? I don't see how storage relates to speed.

      For the author, I worked with sketch directly on some performance issues...it basically boiled down to plugins. But since the last updates, its been much better.

  • Weston Thayer, 2 hours ago

    If they are simply using Git under the hood, storing every single revision is exactly what it's doing. It's currently a foundational issue with Git. Git-lfs exists as a clunky workaround (but almost certainly wouldn't work with Abstract).

    • Joe Roberto, 1 hour ago

      Yeah.. I mean this is why we dont use Github for design files to begin with...

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 minute ago

    41GB here.

  • Sean Goodwin, 2 hours ago

    I'm unsure of your particular issue, outside of having small performance snags here and there on larger projects.

    Abstract's community is usually pretty good about identifying issues like this, and their support team is reasonably quick to respond.

    My own Abstract application folder (at Library/Application Support/Abstract) is 45GB in file size. The biggest culprits are Documents at 28GB, and repos at 14GB.

    • Joe Roberto, 2 hours ago

      45GB!? I thought mine was large.

      This seems like a foundational architectural problem if thats the case. What happens when this app is 256gb big, and cant even install it on my laptop because it takes the entire memory of my laptop?

      • Guy MeyerGuy Meyer, 1 minute ago

        Archive stale / old projects? I personally don't mind storage being consumed if its manageable. For me the benefits of having backups, outweighs the fixable downside :)

