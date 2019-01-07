Abstract - Performance & Application Size
7 hours ago from Joe Roberto, Product Designer | Currently Re-Building Insurance | Previously @ Apartments.com
I was having serious performance issues this morning, and decided to do a little digging. It seems to be an issue of Sketch/Abstract Cache. Upon further inspection... my Abstract application folder is over 12GB in size... Has anyone noticed this with their Abstract application?
My guess is that the application folder is just storying every single revision history?
Anyone know how to flush this cache, or will merging all branches to master clear this?
