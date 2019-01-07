Google - UX Playbook for Retail - Collection of best practices to delight your users (services.google.com)
this appears to be several years old and woefully outdated.
Is "Clear CTA above the fold" a real thing? For mobile?
CTA above the fold is overrated
Be careful to make note of what the categories are. Warby Parker is shown as Form optimization best in class but it certainly isn't best in class for accessibility - all that tiny grey text!
Also, it doesn't have field labels, which it should as a best in class form…
The examples are just too bad. Some are not even visually clear, as they state they are. Just plain confusing and not focused on a good experience/conversion
Might I ask where you got this from? Is this a current one?
This was only put up by Google at the end of last year I believe, so safe to assume it is current.
