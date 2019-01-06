1 comment

  • Devin FountainDevin Fountain, 1 minute ago

    I'm getting mixed messages from the website. It opens with a big header: insanely simple invoicing. Then you're presented with a phone graphic that while beautiful, is too small and complex to see anything meaningful. I think this site would benefit from taking the interface out of the phone and making it a little more abstract but larger.

    The copy also screams difficult. Again the page starts out with how simple the app is but then requires 7 paragraphs to explain why it's so simple. Less is going to be more here.

    Also your CTA is so dang small. Bump everything up! There's no harm in that.

    0 points