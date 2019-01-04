How much does a website cost in 2019? (designagency.io)
2 hours ago from Alex Dixon, Monograph (monograph.io) & Wasai (wasai.co)
So for $6,700:
The client has to provide the first website mockups
A website that requires an internal developer (guessing that means no CMS)
No migration of text or images from old website
And this is the designer's first client website (i.e. no experience)
The design for this tool is great. Nice and clean, great hierarchy. But the calculations and options... They don't seem realistic to me. Anyone else? From your experiences are these accurate?
These prices are ridiculously h-
"design agency in San Francisco"
These prices are pretty accurate.
Ha, yeah, I get that a studio in San Francisco would charge a higher price, but asking the client to supply mockups? Not setting up a CMS? Not migrating content? And No prior client work experience? Those seem like made up options to justify having three price points for each question.
I am really surprised content migration is only 2k. That is less than 2 days of work at $150 bill rate for discovery and set up migration scripts. That would have to be on the premise the new design matches 1 to 1 with the old design and your site is probably on the same CMS.
I'm on projects that our migration plan is about 2 years for the amount of content they have. Some take even longer because they are on uncommon CMS.
It doesn't go into size of the migration either. Depending on the client, you could have 10 pages, or 10,000 pages (and even then, the amount of content on each page could vary substantially).
