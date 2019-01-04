Learn Mobile Design: A curated list of mobile design resources

TL;DR: A side project site for learning mobile design: https://learnmobile.design

For a while now I've been wanting to build this site. Getting into mobile design can be challenging for any designer, many little rules and tips/tricks can help make it easier. But with so many different options out there it's hard to find the best list that'll get you straight to what you need as quickly as possible. This is why I wanted to make a site that curated these into one place making it easier to find what you need quickly.

Over the holidays I finally bit the bullet and whipped up a site for this very thing. You can check it out here: https://learnmobile.design

This is just my first pass at this and would love any feedback on it, there are little things I want to improve to the experience and would also love to continue to add more helpful links and resources. If you have any in mind that you couldn't live without when it comes to learning mobile design, then feel free to use the submit button in the top right of the site to send them my way :)

Thanks!!