(React, Headless CMS) Why Keen Can't Use WP's Gutenberg Editor Just Yet (medium.com)
2 hours ago from James Mikrut, UI / UX Director at Keen Studio
Designer News is where the design community meets.
Hi all,
I wrote this after my team hit a wall while trying to use the new WordPress Gutenberg editor. We build ReactJS sites that consume data from WP REST APIs, and as Gutenberg works now, it bundles all block data into a single HTML content string - which is difficult, if not stupid, to parse into React components on the frontend.
Hope you find it interesting!
