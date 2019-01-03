1 comment

  • James Mikrut, 1 hour ago

    Hi all,

    I wrote this after my team hit a wall while trying to use the new WordPress Gutenberg editor. We build ReactJS sites that consume data from WP REST APIs, and as Gutenberg works now, it bundles all block data into a single HTML content string - which is difficult, if not stupid, to parse into React components on the frontend.

    Hope you find it interesting!

    0 points