Re-entering the field after 4 years – what did I miss

Hey, I spent 6 years as a designer in Seattle working for companies of all sizes (agency, consulting, non-profit, independent and soul-less Fortune 500 company).

Then a great non-design job opportunity came up — so I quit design (mostly) and that was 4 years ago.

I'm thinking of coming back into the world of design, but I'm curious... what did I miss? What language/priorities/skill sets are companies looking for?

Where should I start to come back into the field? Can you be a UX designer without coding? Does everyone use sketch? Are photoshop and illustrator still in widespread use? Are job titles extremely specific these days, or are they general?

Halp.