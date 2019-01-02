Re-entering the field after 4 years – what did I miss
4 hours ago from Gabriella C, UX/UI Designer
Hey, I spent 6 years as a designer in Seattle working for companies of all sizes (agency, consulting, non-profit, independent and soul-less Fortune 500 company).
Then a great non-design job opportunity came up — so I quit design (mostly) and that was 4 years ago.
I'm thinking of coming back into the world of design, but I'm curious... what did I miss? What language/priorities/skill sets are companies looking for?
Where should I start to come back into the field? Can you be a UX designer without coding? Does everyone use sketch? Are photoshop and illustrator still in widespread use? Are job titles extremely specific these days, or are they general?
Halp.
