Use Adobe After Effects to Make Transparent Video for AR (torch.app)
1 hour ago from Kami Karras, junior web developer
I really enjoy playing with After Effects and a green screen. Now that Torch AR allows transparent video, I wrote this how-to about creating transparent backgrounds with a simple green green screen. (Seriously, I just used green paper.) Soon, I'll follow up with another piece about using those videos in Torch project.
