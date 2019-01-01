1 comment

  • Jonathan ShariatJonathan Shariat, 3 hours ago

    "A ﬂat icons search is performed almost twice as slowly as a realistic icons search, and is characterized by a higher cognitive load."

    Wow.

    I've had this gut feeling that this was the case, it just makes sense that the more affordances someone has, the lower the cognitive load and the better the usability. I hope this triggers more discussion and research into design topics.

    I hope 2019 will be more usability focused and less about homogenous trend following visual first design.

    Let's bring back depth, detail, affordances, but only if it improves the experience. Let's borrow from the real world again, but only after we test it. Let's open our minds to different visual styles that show our users we care about craft and thus we are worthy of their time because if we care about craft we'll put their needs first. Let's make designs that always meet AA standards of accessibility and take account for good and bad user behaviors. Let's make designs that are as inclusive as possible.

    Lets make 2019 about good, solid, user-centered, observation based design!

