DN mobile app - when?

12 hours ago from Tom Green, designer, trying to make things work at dailyinspiring.com
Just wondering, can we expect official DN mobile app in 2019? Thanks!
Designer News is where the design community meets.
I suspect it's not a high priority for them to develop, but who knows. Several unofficial apps did exist at one point, but died on the vine.
