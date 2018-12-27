7

Why design systems fail and how to make them work

I wrote a blog post about a design system that failed, because they don't always work :) I thought I could learn a lot from writing about that. I also hope that other designers would be interested to read about this, and could share their experience with design systems (positive or negative). It's my first article in English on Medium, so please bear with me.

  • John Williams, 2 hours ago

    "Design for people. The biggest mistake I made is thinking that I could improve the connection between designers and developers by putting a system between them."

    Thanks for sharing your lessons learned. I'm creating a new design system and I'll need to keep this in mind.

    • Daniël de Wit, a minute ago

      I love to share what I learn and do. Let me know how things work out with your design system.

