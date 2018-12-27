Why design systems fail and how to make them work
7 hours ago from Daniël de Wit, UX engineer
Hi,
I wrote a blog post about a design system that failed, because they don't always work :) I thought I could learn a lot from writing about that. I also hope that other designers would be interested to read about this, and could share their experience with design systems (positive or negative). It's my first article in English on Medium, so please bear with me.
