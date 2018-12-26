6

Finished with Apple - Need help choosing a PC

10 hours ago

I never thought the day would come. But after dealing with my 2nd hard system reset today and the 10th-12th this month, I am finished with Apple. It's been 16 years.

What I'm running now: 2017 5k iMac, 27-inch (with a 24-inch Asus secondary) 3.8 i5 24GB (2400MHz) 8GB Radeon Pro 580 3TB Fusion

What I'm experiencing: Idiotically slow speeds (I know. Fusion. But literally nothing seems to benefit from the flash partition. Restarts take 5 minutes.) App crashes at least once a day Finder crashes at least once a day, sometimes more (and impossible to relaunch. must restart computer by holding down power button) System becomes unresponsive at random times when left alone (can't remote in over the weekend because LOL-it-crashed) External drives unmount randomly with no notification

I don't have the time or the energy to deal with Apple on this. If they want $2,300+ for a computer, it should work.

What I need to run: Adobe CC (PS, AI, XD mostly, some Premiere but not much) Webflow

I'd prefer something where I can install memory and upgrade storage myself, but if it comes with a decent SSD, I can stay external for the rest of my storage. I'd like a 4k screen and the power to run a secondary 4k screen besides.

Can anyone suggest something, and could someone with experience making the Dreaded Switch give me a rundown of what I'm in for? I haven't worked on MS consistently for well over a decade so I honestly don't know what the situation is there anymore. I figure it can't be worse than what I'm paying a premium for on the Apple side.

Thanks in advance. I know this isn't really the specific purpose of this board, but I figure designers are going to be able to give more accurate advice than some general tech forum.

  • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 3 hours ago

    If you're gonna go PC from Apple hardware I recommend going with the fancier stuff like the Microsoft Surface. Speaking from both mine and friends/family experience going with the cheaper but still high-specced laptops or desktop all-in-ones, the lack of build quality and attention to detail can get annoying (having to return laptops due to broken hinges, non-working ports, etc). I ended up back in the Apple ecosystem after not long.

    The Surface is a great bit of hardware, and touchscreen is nice (except for fingerprints), but personally I still get frustrated with the PC trackpads (I only use regular mouse for gaming).

    If you use a lot of MacOS automation (Alfred, Automator, AppleScript, Folder Services, etc) I haven't found any good equivalents on PC, but I notice a lot of people don't take advantage of that side of Mac so that may not matter to you.

    Otherwise Windows 10 is pretty decent compared to past iterations of Windows. It will take some getting used to some of the weird Windows ways of doing things, but for the majority of basic tasks there are equivalents for most Mac stuff. 3rd party software and tools for Windows just aren't as good as Mac equivalents in my opinion, but I have noticed an improvement in design and implementation of Windows software in recent years.

    All that being said, I have a really hard time giving up the clean integration I have between my Apple devices. I use shared copy/paste, texting from my Mac, localhost named device addresses, etc. multiple times a day. None of those exist on Windows without clunky 3rd party software as far as I have found. So if you use any of those be warned it's not the same.

    Best of luck and let us know how the switch goes! I have a number of designer friends who are getting frustrated with Apple for good reason and are beginning to think about switching. Maybe we can make the Windows design software and tooling ecosystem as healthy as the Mac one!

  • Chris KeithChris Keith, 2 hours ago

    Sounds like you’re having severe issues with this particular machine, and out of frustration you are ascribing your experience to all Apple products.

    Apple and Microsoft both have their issues. I would make a decision based on the platform which best suits your needs, not a negative experience with a particular device.

  • Cenk ÖzbakırCenk Özbakır, 6 hours ago

    Sounds like your RAM is going bad

  • alif tan, 2 hours ago

    i am using macbook pro 13 8gb ram and never get issue. i think your imac should bring to service center. maybe hardware problem bro.

  • Sol RaySol Ray, 3 hours ago

    Go Hackintosh

  • Shea LewisShea Lewis, 7 hours ago

    Slowly converting to PC myself. Switched over to Figma and rarely use my mac now. Unless its for Principle app. Once I find a solution to Principle good bye Mac..

  • Alf SalibAlf Salib, 3 hours ago

    I'd highly recommend building your own PC. It's honestly not as hard as people think, incredibly rewarding when you're done, and really affordable. Shoot me a message if you're interested. I'd be happy to point you in the right direction. I can also recommend some monitors that are just as good as the 5K iMac. There's heaps of resources out there and you can learn everything you need to in about a day.

    I use Sketch 90% of the time so I don't have much of a choice but to use apple, but instead of paying the premium, I build my own PC and install Mac OS on it (it's called a "hackintosh" and I get the best of both worlds. My PC has better specs than the top of the range Mac for about half the price, and lasts twice as long before requiring an upgrade. Oh, and you can upgrade it piece by piece, rather than purchasing an entirely new machine.

  • Nelson TarucNelson Taruc, 1 minute ago

    Without knowing what kind of design work you currently do on your system, it's tough to make a specific recommendation. That said, if 4K x 2 is a requirement that sort of takes to you a higher-end gaming PC/build your own set-up. Personally, I'd go the build-your-own route if you have the patience to do so; then you won't have to compromise on specs (or have the option to upgrade as your needs change). Do NOT go the Hackintosh route though like others have suggested.

    If 4K x 2 isn't a requirement, I'd definitely jump to a Microsoft Store and check out the Surface Studio 2. A bit pricey and underpowered but definitely designed for touchscreen creativity. Again, boils down to the type of design you do on CC.

    As for Windows 10, I use it on a low-end PC and it works just fine. It takes a while to install security updates sometimes, but otherwise, it runs with no issues.

    Good luck!

  • Mitch WarrenMitch Warren, 6 minutes ago

    My wife was having the same trouble with her 2017 iMac base model. Over the course of a year, it just slowed to an absolute crawl - basically unusable. We skimped on the harddrive at purchase and got a spinning one (huge mistake I know), Apple shouldn't even be selling them honestly.

    The good news is I was able to fix this quite cheaply buying the Samsung T5 Portable SSD Drive (250GB) - it's less than $200 here in Aus. But you'll need a usb-c thunderbolt output to use it.

    I installed Mohave on the SSD, then wiped the spinning drive and set it up as a timemachine backup. Since then, it's been running like new. I was close to buying a new computer too, as it was out of warranty and the constant crashing was driving us both mad.

  • Norm Sheeran, a minute ago

    Are you sure you’re not running a system wide app that’s causing issues for you? I’ve never heard of such an unreliable (modern) iMac. It could be software related.

    Good luck with Windows (sorry I have no advice), but maybe a hackintosh may be an option for you.

