Finished with Apple - Need help choosing a PC

I never thought the day would come. But after dealing with my 2nd hard system reset today and the 10th-12th this month, I am finished with Apple. It's been 16 years.

What I'm running now: 2017 5k iMac, 27-inch (with a 24-inch Asus secondary) 3.8 i5 24GB (2400MHz) 8GB Radeon Pro 580 3TB Fusion

What I'm experiencing: Idiotically slow speeds (I know. Fusion. But literally nothing seems to benefit from the flash partition. Restarts take 5 minutes.) App crashes at least once a day Finder crashes at least once a day, sometimes more (and impossible to relaunch. must restart computer by holding down power button) System becomes unresponsive at random times when left alone (can't remote in over the weekend because LOL-it-crashed) External drives unmount randomly with no notification

I don't have the time or the energy to deal with Apple on this. If they want $2,300+ for a computer, it should work.

What I need to run: Adobe CC (PS, AI, XD mostly, some Premiere but not much) Webflow

I'd prefer something where I can install memory and upgrade storage myself, but if it comes with a decent SSD, I can stay external for the rest of my storage. I'd like a 4k screen and the power to run a secondary 4k screen besides.

Can anyone suggest something, and could someone with experience making the Dreaded Switch give me a rundown of what I'm in for? I haven't worked on MS consistently for well over a decade so I honestly don't know what the situation is there anymore. I figure it can't be worse than what I'm paying a premium for on the Apple side.

Thanks in advance. I know this isn't really the specific purpose of this board, but I figure designers are going to be able to give more accurate advice than some general tech forum.