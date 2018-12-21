What are your favorite fonts right now?
7 hours ago from Jennifer Nguyen, UI/UX Designer
With so many fonts available to choose from, it can be a bit intimidating to make a decision. Let's set aside the fact that choosing the right font depends on the brand, function, etc.
Just solely judging off of form (what is most visually appealing, etc.), what are some of your favorite fonts right now? Hopefully not Comic Sans or Papyrus!
