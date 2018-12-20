Share your side project that became full time job

I have officially been doing UI design for 8 years now. My goal from the beginning was to scale and grow my agency. But dear lord, the amount of overhead / dealing with clients / and building shit that was for other people at the end of the day was killing me.

About 4 years ago I started designing my own products. I have probably put 25k into failed startups. It wasn't till recently one of my ideas has finally started to take off for a client which is under wraps. The funny thing about this project is it only cost about $2,000 to get off the ground. But my income has started to switch from making money while working for others, to making money while I sleep. In no way was Gary Vee helpful in this process lol. I would give a lot of credit to reddit /entrepreneur.

But I want to hear stories of designers / developers here that were sick of making hourly rates or even project rates. They decided they could attack a market. How they built it, and how it became a full time job. Also any resources you found helpful.