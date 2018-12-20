How to sell full branding projects instead of logos?

I run a Slack and one of the members is a logo designer. He recently asked a question about upselling full brand package projects instead of logos:

I have a couple recurring clients that give me somewhat steady work, albiet at a discounted price point sometimes, but I seem to be having trouble selling the whole package instead of one-off projects to newer clients. They don't want to pay for a full brand, because they don't understand the value and I have trouble finding a window to broach that subject. So more often than not it seems they settle for just a logo instead of a brand package because of the price difference. Any advice to convert more brand packages overall instead of just logos to new businesses? The biggest benefit is of course brand cohesion to keep a consistent feel across everything they produce. So the target client is someone that is either freshly starting their business, or someone that has been running the business for a bit and now has the budget to improve their look. The latter is the ideal client, but seems to be much more rare to find in my experience.

Curious if you guys have any wisdom for him?