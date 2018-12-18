Is there a way to export the layer list from a Sketch document as text/json/md/etc.?

I'd like to take the layer list, then export it to text (or a text-like format) so that I can import it into a spreadsheet and build content model documentation around it.

I haven't been able to find any Sketch Plugins to do this, and nor could I find documentation on how to dig into the code contents of a given file. Anyone got any ideas?