Is there a way to export the layer list from a Sketch document as text/json/md/etc.?

2
I'd like to take the layer list, then export it to text (or a text-like format) so that I can import it into a spreadsheet and build content model documentation around it.
I haven't been able to find any Sketch Plugins to do this, and nor could I find documentation on how to dig into the code contents of a given file. Anyone got any ideas?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now