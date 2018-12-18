Live Now: UX / UI design with Chris Cannon, Johny Vino, Andrea Hock & Daniel White aka Dansky
It’s our last live stream of 2018 on Behance this week and we’re excited to be focusing UX / UI design! We have 4 talented designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach designing user interfaces and solving complex problems. Join us for some serious UX / UI inspiration - and join in the conversation during the live stream via the Behance chat pod!
WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am PST, to 3:00pm PST. You can see archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132
WHO:
Daniel White is a UK-based designer who loves to share his experience and help aspiring creatives to develop their skills through his website and popular Youtube channel Forever Dansky. This week Daniel partners with Adobe Creative Resident Andrea Hock to design an advent calendar website and mobile app. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbq1eKey19tt-FfaIO1RMA
Andrea Hock is an interaction designer and current Adobe Creative Resident. This week Andrea is joined by designer Daniel White as they collaborate on designing an advent calendar website and mobile app in Adobe XD. https://www.behance.net/AndreaHock
Chris Cannon is Creative Director and Founder of Colours Design, based in Salt Lake City, UT. Over the next 3 days Chris will go through how to define, build and apply an original design system in Adobe XD with host Howard Pinsky. https://www.behance.net/colourfulchris
Johny Vino is a New York City-based interaction designer who specializes in smoothing out complex interactions and humanizing UX. This week Johny will share pro tips for creating microinteractions, animations and voice interfaces. Johny will be joined by host Kevin Lee. https://www.behance.net/johnyvino
You can view the exact schedule and times at:
