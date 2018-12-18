2
Stroke to outlines tool — when drawing letters.
3 hours ago from Filip Zajac, Designer
Just launched Kickstarter campaign. http://kck.st/2Pzg7lN
But, some people find the video annoying. What do you think about it? Or the project generally?
The idea: Drawing vector strokes with outlines can be tedious. So the tool makes the strokes and generates nice clear outlines.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now