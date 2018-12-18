Animations in iOS: 30 beautiful examples (medium.com)
9 hours ago from lisa dziuba, Swift learner
And on nearly every one of them a dev will say nope...
Don't get me wrong i like these animations, wonderful to look at. But i never see something like this in real life like this. Because it is time consuming to develop, maybe not really suitable to use, with no benefit at all for the user so...
Could you please recommend some real-life animations, which you like?
There's nothing iOS specific about any of this…they're just animation concepts.
