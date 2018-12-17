10

Adobe XD December 2018 Updates

6 hours ago from , Design Product Marketing @ Adobe

Happy holidays everyone!

The XD December 2018 release is here with some new features requested by the community. Included in this month’s release

To get the details on all the other new features check out the release post here. Also be sure to join us on AdobeLive Tuesday, December 18 through Thursday. December 20 from 9 AM - 5 PM PT to learn more and participate in our XD plugin giveaway.

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please, leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Mike from the XD Team

  • Dan Leahy, 3 hours ago

    Yay for flip objects! :) Nay for still no guides :(

    • Mike Hu, 3 hours ago

      Dan, is this what you're looking for interms of guide support? If so it looks like they are working on it.

      • Dan Leahy, 3 hours ago

        Yes Mike, thats it. I've voted and commented.

        Eagerly anticipating its release...

        • Mike Hu, 1 hour ago

          Just remember that XD is shaped by the community so make your voice heard. Enjoy the holidays!

  • Product GuyProduct Guy, 3 hours ago

    Any plans for code export?

    • Mike Hu, 3 hours ago

      Well right now with design specs, you can export assets. If you haven't already, check out UserVoice, search for "code export" and vote up what you'd like for us to prioritize. There are a couple of options where we could use your input. There are also some 3rd party plugins/integrations you could check out as well in the XD plugin manager.

