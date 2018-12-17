Adobe XD December 2018 Updates

Happy holidays everyone!

The XD December 2018 release is here with some new features requested by the community. Included in this month’s release

Auto-save documents to the cloud to keep them updated and accessible across devices, as well as share updated documents and assets without leaving XD.

Easily flip objects horizontally or vertically on the canvas.

Quickly search for layers in the layers panel by name or filter by object type - text, shapes, and images.

To get the details on all the other new features check out the release post here. Also be sure to join us on AdobeLive Tuesday, December 18 through Thursday. December 20 from 9 AM - 5 PM PT to learn more and participate in our XD plugin giveaway.

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please, leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Mike from the XD Team