10

Starting as a product manager

5 hours ago from , Ux Designer

Hello,

In February I will change jobs and will start a new opportunity as a product manager for a startup. After 5 years of service and digital product design the time has come to make the change for me. I was always interested in the parts where I could set out strategy and communicate with clients.

But because i'm starting as a junior. I would love to hear all of your stories, learnings, books to read, how to prepare myself, frameworks you use, etc etc.

Thanks upfront.

4 comments

  • CTodd LombardoCTodd Lombardo, a minute ago

    Sign up for Mind the Product's newsletter. Read Never Split the Difference to learn good negotiation skills. You'll need 'em. And once you're settled in pickup Roadmaps Relaunched. (I'm not biased on that or anything :D )

    0 points
  • Pedro PintoPedro Pinto, 1 minute ago

    Congratulations Craig. Are you going to be the only PM in the company?

    0 points
  • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 2 hours ago

    I'm not a product manager, but I know our biggest pain point is lack of feature road map or prioritization in the upcoming sprints. Mainly because we inundated with requests when X feature being worked on.

    -1 points