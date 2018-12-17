Starting as a product manager

Hello,

In February I will change jobs and will start a new opportunity as a product manager for a startup. After 5 years of service and digital product design the time has come to make the change for me. I was always interested in the parts where I could set out strategy and communicate with clients.

But because i'm starting as a junior. I would love to hear all of your stories, learnings, books to read, how to prepare myself, frameworks you use, etc etc.

Thanks upfront.