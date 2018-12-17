10
VIDEOASK by Typeform (videoask.it)
6 hours ago from Lucian .es, Product Designer
At Typeform, we're always experimenting to find out what the future of the online form space could look like. Here's the latest experiment. Upvotes, comments, feedback all very welcome.
Congrats on the launch!
Thanks!
