A design conferences Google Sheet for 2019
Thank you for the work – and for sharing it
Hi all,
I started putting together this Google Sheet with design conferences around the world. Handy for those that are planning to attend a conference next year and are looking for make a personal trip out of it as well.
Add your comments (in the sheet) if you spot any mistakes or if there's a conference missing.
Nuno :)
