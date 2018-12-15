2 comments

  • Sven LoskillSven Loskill, 2 minutes ago

    Thank you for the work – and for sharing it

  • Nuno Coelho Santos, 1 hour ago

    Hi all,

    I started putting together this Google Sheet with design conferences around the world. Handy for those that are planning to attend a conference next year and are looking for make a personal trip out of it as well.

    Add your comments (in the sheet) if you spot any mistakes or if there's a conference missing.

    Nuno :)

