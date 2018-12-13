6 comments
Jim Silverman, 2 hours ago
the url is confusing the hell out of me here.
Alex Hoffman, 2 hours ago
Same, the whole website is confusing. Also, there's something terribly wrong with the centered alignment of that logo.
I feel like we're enter a realm of the anti-logo. Companies are ditching having a logo and just going with a logotype...Pretty much every single one is a sans serif typeface, probably grotesque too.
Pedro Laguna, 7 minutes ago
I think the capital "L" at the end of the word unbalances a lot the weight in a centered alignment. Looks wrong to me too.
I like the logo and I think the applications are fine too, just wish that dot was used a little more.
Jesse C., 12 minutes ago
Some better links:
- https://www.stockholmdesignlab.se/news/stockholm-design-lab-creates-new-visual-identity-for-the-nobel-prize
- https://www.underconsideration.com/brandnew/archives/new_logo_and_identity_for_the_nobel_prize_by_stockholm_design_lab.php
As for my opinion, my immediate reaction is that it lacks character/feels dehumanised, which seems unfortunate for what it represents. If you had hired any one of the big agencies in Stockholm or Oslo, this is more or less what you would've gotten.
Pedro Laguna, 1 minute ago
At first I thought it was a lot of work for a simple practice logo design project. Since your domain is fake clients it would be great if the title explained a little better what I'm about to see:
Actual Real Existing Logo Analysis: The Noble Prize Redesign
or something like that... it was an extremely confusing read for me.
Juan J. Ramirez, 1 minute ago
This is weird.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now