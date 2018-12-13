It's a dream come true — We've finally shipped our automatic time-tracking solution

It has been a really cool ride, and I can't describe how happy and proud I am of the work we did. Today I want to show you our product called "Timepal Pro". It is a time tracker that can automatically track your time. It works in a way that you configure a few rules on tasks and then just start working. The first time you see that the timer started tracking automatically, right after you've opened your project file with, e.g., Sketch — it feels magical :)

I know that we still have a lot to do and have a long journey ahead of us, but this is just making me even more excited. Right now I am happy to share it with the community and hope to get some feedback.

Have a great day!