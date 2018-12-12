3 comments

  • Ramona S, 2 minutes ago

    hey, nice site! very clean and easy to use. I find the hovering titles distracting and a little frustrating since it blocks the image of your product.

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 hour ago

    My feedback is that your website is extremely good and there's nothing I'd change on it. Your work is awesome too. Nice.

  • Calin Balea, 4 hours ago

    Hey DN fam. I'm Calin, a product designer from Romania.

    After a busy couple of weeks, I finally completed updating my portfolio website. I have big plans going forward - more study cases, blog posts and an online shop.

    Constructive criticism is much appreciated, so please - do share :)

