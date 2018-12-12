My new portfolio website is out! Share your feedback. (calinbalea.ro)
4 hours ago from Calin Balea, Product Designer
hey, nice site! very clean and easy to use. I find the hovering titles distracting and a little frustrating since it blocks the image of your product.
My feedback is that your website is extremely good and there's nothing I'd change on it. Your work is awesome too. Nice.
Hey DN fam. I'm Calin, a product designer from Romania.
After a busy couple of weeks, I finally completed updating my portfolio website. I have big plans going forward - more study cases, blog posts and an online shop.
Constructive criticism is much appreciated, so please - do share :)
