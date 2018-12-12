3
I love this '80s inspired conference site (laracon.us)
2 hours ago from Justin Jackson, Maker
The design for conference sites is usually pretty bland and formulaic.
Really like what Jack McDade did with this one. Super fun. (And, as a child of the 80's, I really dig all the NES references)
It's actually difficult (for me at least) to understand what the conference actually is all about.
