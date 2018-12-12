2 comments

  • Justin JacksonJustin Jackson, 2 hours ago

    The design for conference sites is usually pretty bland and formulaic.

    Really like what Jack McDade did with this one. Super fun. (And, as a child of the 80's, I really dig all the NES references)

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    It's actually difficult (for me at least) to understand what the conference actually is all about.

