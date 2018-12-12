Dashboard UI Kit 3.0 - Release 2 is Live!

Hi Everyone,

We've just released a second release of our latest full time template project - Dashboard UI Kit 3.0 - Release 2.1! We're now counting 60 screens since added 20 New Screens and fully coded App called Buildings in React and Homefeed and Calendar from Socialio. Which means we have now 15 screens fully build in React and HTML&CSS. We've also added Styleguide for Photoshop and XD and many Sketch file tweaks to make it easier to work with the file. We've also listened to many requests and all the currently coded screens are now nicely Responsive! And lastly there is a whole new walkthrough guide on how to integrate within minutes Dashboard UI Kit 3.0 into your React apps.

Landing Page:https://janlosert.com/dashboard

Release 2 Video Overview:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z7FrP0oxM8

Gumroad Detail:https://gum.co/dashboard