Figma goes 3d: Prototype Interactive AR Apps (torch.app)
3 hours ago from Kami Karras, junior web developer
Figma recently caught my attention with how useful, powerful, and intuitive it is in the hands of a designer (or really anyone). As a result of my new love for this tool, I wrote this blog to show you the cool apps you can build and prototype with the power of Figma and augmented reality. I hope you like it and I highly recommend seeing what you can build as well!
That so cool. I love seeing different use cases for AR. I think cause the technology is relatively new I have a difficult time thinking of innovative ways to use it, and stuff like this really helps.
