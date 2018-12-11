2 comments

  • Kami KarrasKami Karras, 2 hours ago

    Figma recently caught my attention with how useful, powerful, and intuitive it is in the hands of a designer (or really anyone). As a result of my new love for this tool, I wrote this blog to show you the cool apps you can build and prototype with the power of Figma and augmented reality. I hope you like it and I highly recommend seeing what you can build as well!

    • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 2 hours ago

      That so cool. I love seeing different use cases for AR. I think cause the technology is relatively new I have a difficult time thinking of innovative ways to use it, and stuff like this really helps.

