I re-designed my site based on DN feedback and launched Failory 2.0

4 hours ago from , Co Founder of Failory

Hey there! My name is Nico Serdeir and I am the co-founder of Failory.

10 months ago, I published a post on DN asking for feedback on my website. A lot of you sent me detailed recommendations and opinions about it, so I created an extended document with the things you told me that were easy to carry out, things that would take me a little bit longer, and things that I had to try and see if they worked. Since then, I started improving the site and re-designing it. The result of this is Failory 2.0

I launched this morning on social networks and other communities (like Product Hunt) Failory 2.0, which has stopped being a website where I interviewed failed startup founders, to be a community that provides content for founders looking to build a profitable startup.

Again, I would love to know your feedback on the project so that I can start working for Failory 3.0!

Thanks in advance!

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 minute ago

    Quick feedback:

    • I wouldn't join a community called failory because of the negative connotations
    • I wouldn't try and promote my startup on a website called failory, again because it sounds like the startup has failed
    • The site lacks hierarchy.
    • Try putting in a more traditional header with links instead of a 'tools'
    • Hitting me with a subscribe box before ive even seen your website content makes no sense. Why would i subscribe to something when i dont know what it is. Try putting it in the footer
    • Emojis add too much visual noise. Use some nice, cleaner icons and your hierarchy will improve.
    • To add hierarchy make your .heading-of-content-homepage around 32px
    • Remove either the cross and the tick emoji, or the red background and green background behind 'failed' and 'successful' as you're saying the same thing twice -I'd remove the 'sponsor us' button until you have more of a following. You say you're trying to build a community but having this button tells me you're trying to build a passive revenue stream for yourself
    • Use a slightly heavier font weight or make your paragraph copy whiter

    But yeah, the main one is hierarchy. It just seems like a random list with everything yelling at me at once. Sorry for any spelling/errors - i wrote this quickly as i was browsing your site

  • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, a minute ago

    Huge improvement from what I remember of last time, but I wish I had the before state to look at :)

    This must've been a lot of work, especially since I remember you speaking to being a relative beginner when it comes to design. Nice job.

  • Alex CampAlex Camp, a minute ago

    Nice, really clean site, good work.

    I think I agree with Ariel, the name Fail Story might be more compelling and have less unwanted connotation. Also, I'm not a fan of emojis in websites, but that's a personal preference.

  • Ariel VerberAriel Verber, a minute ago

    Love your product, but I feel like the name is pretty negative. I wouldn't want to join a community that is associated to 'fail factory' (I assume you meant 'Fail Story'). I would suggest to rethink that name thing.

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 2 hours ago

    Looks like you took a lot of inspiration from IndieHackers. Nice work and good luck with your project.

  • Piero BorgoPiero Borgo, 1 minute ago

    Nice work Nico! I've been following Failory since you first posted it here on DN. For this new version I have a single complain: i would make the font thicker because right now i find difficult reading very long posts like yours. As a startup founder myself I find your website very useful, so keep up with the good work!

    Ciao from Italy

