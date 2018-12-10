I re-designed my site based on DN feedback and launched Failory 2.0
4 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
Hey there! My name is Nico Serdeir and I am the co-founder of Failory.
10 months ago, I published a post on DN asking for feedback on my website. A lot of you sent me detailed recommendations and opinions about it, so I created an extended document with the things you told me that were easy to carry out, things that would take me a little bit longer, and things that I had to try and see if they worked. Since then, I started improving the site and re-designing it. The result of this is Failory 2.0
I launched this morning on social networks and other communities (like Product Hunt) Failory 2.0, which has stopped being a website where I interviewed failed startup founders, to be a community that provides content for founders looking to build a profitable startup.
Again, I would love to know your feedback on the project so that I can start working for Failory 3.0!
Thanks in advance!
