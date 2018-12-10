14 comments

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 7 hours ago

    Hi everyone, I wanted to make sure the results for the survey were available before the holiday. Thank you so much for your participation and support this year. I think you'll find some interesting changes and surprises this year. Please let me know if you have any questions about the survey or the data.

    You'll also find a link to the original survey data if you would like to do any analysis of your own. Cheers!

  • James Jun, 2 hours ago

    Huh, may just be the sample size but Sketch's staying power amongst designers is fairly impressive. Figma definitely looks to challenge that but damn.

    I wonder if we'll ever get to a point in 2-3 years when the iPad Pro becomes a popular interface tool of choice. Granted the apps aren't there yet but Apple's direction and support for the iOS platform makes it feel almost inevitable. Almost.

    • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 1 hour ago

      Could be! I think it will take a long while, though. It's hard to beat mouse+keyboard, and (like you said) the apps have to catch up. Still probably several years out.

      Seems more like that you would be able to bring your iPad into work, plug into a dock, and use it like a desktop.

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 4 hours ago

    what's up with those people using Sketch on Windows? did i miss the memo?

    • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 4 hours ago

      This happened last year too. I'm pretty sure it has to do with people using a virtual machine of some sort.

  • Dexter W, 4 hours ago

    Nice work putting this together. I took a look at the raw data and noticed some prototyping tools are not listed in the results, but have an overall frequency of > 50 but the final data shows "none" as 0. Not sure if this applies to other categories.

    • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 3 hours ago

      Hey Dexter, I had to sanitize the data quite a bit for some of the tools (dealing with upper/lower case, etc) and there aren't actually any entries that say "None", but I'm using that as an abbreviation for the option that says "I don't use any tools for this." Hopefully that helps?

      • Dexter W, 3 hours ago

        Hey Taylor,

        I believed I may have incorrectly addressed the issue. I was looking at the "other" category as opposed to "none." I was wondering if you had a breakdown of the "other" category since the graph doesn't have a bar there.

        • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 3 hours ago

          No worries. I don't have an exact breakdown, but there are a lot of tools in there. Here's a rough count:'

          • Protopie: 108
          • Proto.io: 50
          • UX Pin: 46
          • Atomic.io: 37
          • Webflow: 23
          • Origami: 13
          • Keynote: 8
          • After Effects: 5

          ... and then after that it's mostly entries with only one or two responses.

  • JC .JC ., 30 minutes ago

    I'm surprised that Html/js/css is so high and distant from Framer and Axure. I wonder how many people actually do html+css versus more moderate js.

    Another takeaway is how little that designers use and understand analytics tools (me included), but maybe we think of it more of a PM's job?

    • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 22 minutes ago

      For the record, Full Story is extremely designer-friendly in terms of simplicity and using queries for specific things you're looking for. I get a migraine looking at analytics for too long.

  • Norm Sheeran, 17 minutes ago

    Wow, Sketch is still the boss!

    • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 6 minutes ago

      The Figma crowd is very vocal about it, but it definitely seems like a lot of design teams got their companies to buy into Sketch in the last couple years. It's not an easy thing to do to change a corporate toolkit, so I'd imagine it'll stay this way for a while.

