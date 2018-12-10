2018 Design Tools Survey results now available (uxtools.co)
7 hours ago from Taylor Palmer, UX Designer @ Lucid Software
Hi everyone, I wanted to make sure the results for the survey were available before the holiday. Thank you so much for your participation and support this year. I think you'll find some interesting changes and surprises this year. Please let me know if you have any questions about the survey or the data.
You'll also find a link to the original survey data if you would like to do any analysis of your own. Cheers!
Huh, may just be the sample size but Sketch's staying power amongst designers is fairly impressive. Figma definitely looks to challenge that but damn.
I wonder if we'll ever get to a point in 2-3 years when the iPad Pro becomes a popular interface tool of choice. Granted the apps aren't there yet but Apple's direction and support for the iOS platform makes it feel almost inevitable. Almost.
Could be! I think it will take a long while, though. It's hard to beat mouse+keyboard, and (like you said) the apps have to catch up. Still probably several years out.
Seems more like that you would be able to bring your iPad into work, plug into a dock, and use it like a desktop.
what's up with those people using Sketch on Windows? did i miss the memo?
This happened last year too. I'm pretty sure it has to do with people using a virtual machine of some sort.
Nice work putting this together. I took a look at the raw data and noticed some prototyping tools are not listed in the results, but have an overall frequency of > 50 but the final data shows "none" as 0. Not sure if this applies to other categories.
Hey Dexter, I had to sanitize the data quite a bit for some of the tools (dealing with upper/lower case, etc) and there aren't actually any entries that say "None", but I'm using that as an abbreviation for the option that says "I don't use any tools for this." Hopefully that helps?
Hey Taylor,
I believed I may have incorrectly addressed the issue. I was looking at the "other" category as opposed to "none." I was wondering if you had a breakdown of the "other" category since the graph doesn't have a bar there.
No worries. I don't have an exact breakdown, but there are a lot of tools in there. Here's a rough count:'
... and then after that it's mostly entries with only one or two responses.
Thank you!
I'm surprised that Html/js/css is so high and distant from Framer and Axure. I wonder how many people actually do html+css versus more moderate js.
Another takeaway is how little that designers use and understand analytics tools (me included), but maybe we think of it more of a PM's job?
For the record, Full Story is extremely designer-friendly in terms of simplicity and using queries for specific things you're looking for. I get a migraine looking at analytics for too long.
Wow, Sketch is still the boss!
The Figma crowd is very vocal about it, but it definitely seems like a lot of design teams got their companies to buy into Sketch in the last couple years. It's not an easy thing to do to change a corporate toolkit, so I'd imagine it'll stay this way for a while.
